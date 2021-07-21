Woman gets 10 years in fatal I-71 construction zone crash

Sabra Tolliver, 33, of Lakewood was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this month to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after accident and driving while under the influence.

Prosecutors said Tolliver hit the 61-year-old and 25-year-old victims at an I-71 construction zone outside Cleveland in October 2019. Authorities said the older victim was dragged underneath her vehicle for more than 1,200 feet and died at the scene. A co-worker followed the vehicle to a Middleburg Heights restaurant and called police.