Woman honored at company after seven decades of service

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” she said.

Harakay started work at Leland Electric Company in Dayton — making 89 cents an hour — seeking more money for her family as her husband prepared to leave for war. The company moved to Vandalia in 1957 would change ownership four more times until 2007, when it became GE Aviation.

Harakay, who currently works in the stock room, said the people and the job itself has kept her at the company over the last seven decades.

“You all put the smile on my face," she said. “It is fun and I wouldn’t be here all this time but this is my family too and I love having a family like this.”

GE plant manager Jesse Baker, who has known Harakay for 19 years, said her positive energy is contagious.

“It’s just been our pleasure and she’s an amazing woman," Baker said. “She acts like she’s 25. She got the wit and the attitude and the energy of somebody a quarter of her age.”

Harakay's oldest daughter, Carla Humfleet, said she is proud of her mother.

“She can outwork any of us. She just goes goes, and goes," Humfleet said. “I am so proud of her but on the other hand I am still in awe because there’s just no way."

Harakay said she has no plans to retire just yet and planned to be back to work on Monday.