Woman pleads not guilty in slaying of off-duty Cleveland cop

Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, was indicted this week on charges that include aggravated murder. She also has been charged in connection with several armed robberies in November.

Authorities have said McLoyd admitted to police that she shot Shane Bartek, 25, on Dec. 31 as the two struggled during a carjacking in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building. A gun that authorities said was used in the slaying was found on McLoyd when she was arrested.