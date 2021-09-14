Woman says she found burglar sleeping in guest bedroom

She then noticed that the sliding door to the backyard was open and the man's soaking pants were by the pool. Steadman also told the paper that the man had seemingly eaten chicken that was left over from their dinner.

“He even lit a candle in the bathroom! He just helped himself to everything in our house,” Steadman told the newspaper.

Police nearby arrested the man Monday. They said they suspected he was under the influence and took him to a hospital to be evaluated. He has been charged with burglary and issued a summons to appear in court.

Steadman and her husband said they feel shaken that a man was able to enter the house they have lived in since 2009 without them immediately realizing it.