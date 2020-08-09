X

Woodruff scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

news | 35 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (7-8, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (3-0, .96 ERA, .70 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Nick Senzel: (groin), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.