Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

Woodson returned to his alma mater last season after spending a quarter-century coaching in the NBA. Under Woodson's guidance, the Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) ended a five-year NCAA Tournament drought.