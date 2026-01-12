Woolfolk and Miami (OH) host Central Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan after Antwone Woolfolk scored 21 points in Miami (OH)'s 87-73 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks are 9-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Eian Elmer leads the RedHawks with 5.9 boards.

The Chippewas have gone 1-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Claerbaut averaging 2.0.

Miami (OH) averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Almar Atlason is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Claerbaut is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 90.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.