BreakingNews
Dayton Bike Yard called ‘world-class’ addition to region’s robust cycling scene
X

Worker dies after becoming pinned in machinery at Indiana steel plant

news
35 minutes ago
Authorities say a Fort Wayne man has died in an industrial incident at a northeastern Indiana steel plant

BUTLER, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man died early Friday in an industrial incident at a northeastern Indiana steel plant, authorities said.

Investigators believe Kevin Hartsock was working on machinery at the Heidtman Steel plant in Butler when he became pinned inside it, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders say Hartsock was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

A receptionist at the plant said the Toledo, Ohio-based company had no immediate comment due to the pending investigation.

U.S. Department of Labor data shows another workplace death occurred at the plant around midnight on Dec. 22, 2020, WPTA-TV reported.

“The employee suffered fatal injuries when a steel coil he was lifting with a crane swung out and pinned him against another stack of coils,” a Labor Department report said.

In Other News
1
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
2
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...
3
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage...
4
Process for Hamilton establishments in urban core to sell alcohol on...
5
Hamilton honors its hometown military heroes Saturday
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top