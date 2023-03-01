Wright State beats Green Bay 77-57 in Horizon tourney

Noel also added 16 rebounds for the Raiders (18-14). Trey Calvin shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Tim Finke shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

The Phoenix (3-29) were led by Randy Tucker, who posted 20 points and six rebounds. Clarence Cummings III added 14 points and two steals for Green Bay. Cade Meyer also had 10 points and two blocks.