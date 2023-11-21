Wright State beats Louisiana 91-85 at Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Trey Calvin's 24 points, combined with AJ Braun's double-double helped Wright State defeat Louisiana 91-85 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.
Braun had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Brandon Noel finished with 16 points.
The Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) were led by Joe Charles, who recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Louisiana also got 23 points, three steals and three blocks from Kobe Julien.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
2
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
3
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
4
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
5
GE at The Banks in Cincinnati to move all of its employees to Evendale...