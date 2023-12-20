Wright State beats Miami (Ohio) 92-82

Led by Tanner Holden's 27 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 92-82 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden's 27 points helped Wright State defeat Miami (Ohio) 92-82 on Tuesday night.

Holden added six rebounds for the Raiders (5-6). Brandon Noel scored 25 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Alex Huibregste had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The RedHawks (4-6) were led in scoring by Bryce Bultman and Bradley Dean, who each finished with 12 points. Anderson Mirambeaux also put up 11 points.

