Wright State begins season against Lake Erie

Lake Erie vs. Wright State (0-0)
Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders are set to battle the Storm of Division II Lake Erie. Wright State went 18-6 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 2-1 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Raiders scored 73.3 points per matchup across those three contests.
