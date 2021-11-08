dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State begins season against Lake Erie

news
24 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders will be taking on the Storm of Division II Lake Erie

Lake Erie vs. Wright State (0-0)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders are set to battle the Storm of Division II Lake Erie. Wright State went 18-6 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 2-1 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Raiders scored 73.3 points per matchup across those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
2
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
3
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top