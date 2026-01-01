Wright State defeats Milwaukee 76-70

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 17 points in Wright State's 76-70 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Imariagbe shot 4 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). TJ Burch scored 15 points, going 6 of 15 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dominic Pangonis finished with 13 points.
Danilo Jovanovich led the Panthers (7-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Dorceus added 13 points for Milwaukee. Amar Augillard had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
$1M match met: Nuxhall Foundation’s Hope Center project to start in...
2
New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County
3
Delayed Hamilton hotel projects expected to start in 2026
4
Springfield resident named Sports Artist of the Year
5
Former Hamilton mayor Tom Nye named Small Business Person of the Year