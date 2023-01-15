dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State defeats Milwaukee 78-74 in OT

By The Associated Press
Led by Brandon Noel's 23 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 78-74 in overtime

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Milwaukee 78-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Noel had nine rebounds for the Raiders (11-8, 4-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 23 points and added six rebounds. Tim Finke shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

BJ Freeman led the way for the Panthers (12-6, 6-2) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Markeith Browning II added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Milwaukee. In addition, Elijah Jamison finished with 10 points.

Browning was fouled as he made a layup with 1:08 to go in regulation and hit the and-1 free throw to make it 69-all and eventually force overtime.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Wright State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne and Milwaukee hosts Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

