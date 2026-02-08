Wright State earns 73-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in Wright State's 73-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night.
Kellen Pickett added 14 points for the Raiders (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League). Michael Cooper finished with 13 points.
Corey Hadnot II finished with 22 points, five assists and two steals for the Mastodons (14-11, 8-6). Mikale Stevenson added 17 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig also had eight points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
