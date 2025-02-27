Wright State hosts Cleveland State following Noel's 22-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Cleveland State after Brandon Noel scored 22 points in Wright State's 80-76 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders have gone 9-4 at home. Wright State is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 13-5 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon League allowing only 66.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Wright State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists. Noel is averaging 19.6 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tevin Smith is averaging 13.6 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.