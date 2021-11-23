Wright State, JMU meet in Naples

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Tanner Holden is averaging 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Raiders. Grant Basile is also a primary contributor, producing 17 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Vado Morse, who is averaging 12 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Holden has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Wright State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.