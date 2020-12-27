X

Wright State looks for home win vs Green Bay

Wright State looks for its seventh straight win over Green Bay at Ervin J. Nutter Center

Green Bay (0-7, 0-3) vs. Wright State (5-1, 3-0)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win over Green Bay at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Wright State was a 71-58 win on Feb. 2, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Loudon Love is averaging a double-double (15.8 points and 12.5 rebounds) to lead the way for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is also a big contributor, accounting for 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Phoenix have been led by Amari Davis, who is averaging 15 points.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Raiders have scored 81.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AMARI: Davis has connected on 47.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 12 over his last three games. He's also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Green Bay's PJ Pipes has attempted 44 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 13 of 33 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last four road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 82.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37 percent, the 21st-lowest mark in Division I. Green Bay has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent through seven games (ranking the Phoenix 289th).

