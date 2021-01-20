Wright State looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

PERFECT WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Raiders are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 31 assists on 72 field goals (43.1 percent) across its past three games while Wright State has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the eighth-best mark in the country. IUPUI has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field through seven games (ranked 321st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com