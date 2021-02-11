Wright State looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 42 assists on 90 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three games while Milwaukee has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 72.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 218th).

