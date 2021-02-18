Wright State looks to extend streak vs NKU

STEPPING UP: Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner has averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Marques Warrick has put up 15.3 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 16 points and 7.2 rebounds.NIFTY FAULKNER: Faulkner has connected on 26.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Norse are 7-9 when they record more than nine turnovers. The Wright State defense has forced 12.1 turnovers per game in Horizon play and 12 per game over its last five.