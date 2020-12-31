Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last three road games, scoring 87.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com