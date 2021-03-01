Wright State meets Milwaukee in Horizon quarters

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Milwaukee's DeAndre Gholston has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 18 for 41 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 67.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 16th among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 270th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com