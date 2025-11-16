Wright State plays Kent State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will take on Kent State at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Wright State finished 15-18 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.