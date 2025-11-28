Wright State visits Bizjack and Butler

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Wright State after Finley Bizjack scored 25 points in Butler's 80-73 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 90.3 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 81.0 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

Butler makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Wright State has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bizjack averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Michael Ajayi is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.2 points.

Michael Cooper is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.

