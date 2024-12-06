Wright State visits Detroit Mercy after Geeter's 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Wright State after Legend Geeter scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy's 79-78 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 3-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 0-1 in Horizon League play. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Detroit Mercy's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 76.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.6 Detroit Mercy gives up to opponents.

The Titans and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Titans.

Brandon Noel is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.