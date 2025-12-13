Wright State visits Marshall following Cooper's 23-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Marshall after Michael Cooper scored 23 points in Wright State's 86-58 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Thundering Herd are 4-1 on their home court. Marshall scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Raiders are 1-3 on the road. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 14.9 assists per game led by TJ Burch averaging 3.2.

Marshall scores 79.8 points, 13.8 more per game than the 66.0 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 79.0 points per game, 1.3 more than the 77.7 Marshall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Cooper is averaging 14.6 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds.

