Wright State visits Ohio for non-conference matchup

Wright State Raiders (4-2) at Ohio Bobcats (2-2)
Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wright State heads to Ohio for a non-conference matchup.
Ohio went 6-23 overall with a 4-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 8.7 steals, 2.0 blocks and 17.0 turnovers per game last season.
The Raiders have gone 1-1 away from home. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon with 16.0 assists per game led by Claire Henson averaging 3.5.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
