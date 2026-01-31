Wright State wins 76-69 against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Burch had 18 points in Wright State's 76-69 win against Milwaukee on Friday night.
Burch also contributed four steals for the Raiders (14-8, 9-2 Horizon League). Dominic Pangonis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Michael Cooper had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers (9-14, 5-7) were led by Amar Augillard, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Franklin added 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next...
4
How many Haitian immigrants live in Springfield? Here’s what we know
5
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...