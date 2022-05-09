Wrongful death lawsuit against against Ohio deputy delayed

Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. Goodson, who was Black, was shot as he entered his grandmother's house.

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Goodson’s family and seeking unspecific damages alleges that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office failed to investigate claims of unreasonable force against Black residents and failed to properly train deputies on firing guns at civilians, “particularly at African Americans.”