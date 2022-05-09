Wrongful death lawsuit against against Ohio deputy delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Monday agreed to delay the wrongful death lawsuit against an Ohio sheriff's deputy in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. until the murder case against the deputy is concluded.
Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. Goodson, who was Black, was shot as he entered his grandmother's house.
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Goodson’s family and seeking unspecific damages alleges that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office failed to investigate claims of unreasonable force against Black residents and failed to properly train deputies on firing guns at civilians, “particularly at African Americans.”
Meade argued that defending both the civil lawsuit and the criminal charges at the same time would put him in a no-win situation, and Judge Michael Watson agreed.
Meade could invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination in the civil lawsuit, risking a negative outcome, or testify, and “thereby risk incriminating himself for purposes of the criminal trial," Watson said.
A message was left for the attorney representing Goodson's family.