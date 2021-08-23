WVa's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

More than 60% of the health system's workforce has been vaccinated for the virus, the statement said. Statewide, about 58% of residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Wright said the number of unvaccinated staff missing work due to COVID-19 is increasing “and is starting to have a material impact on our patient care mission.”

The number of active virus cases statewide has nearly doubled in the past 10 days to 10,543, its highest since Feb. 15. There were 3,951 new positive cases reported in the past week alone — numbers not seen since late January. The number of people in hospital intensive care units from the virus has doubled to 143 this month, according to state health data.

There have been 470 total confirmed cases of the more contagious delta variant of the virus in 46 counties, a fourfold increase this month.

