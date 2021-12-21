WVU plays host to Youngstown St.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Taz Sherman has put up 21.4 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil has paired with Sherman and is accounting for 11.9 points per game. The Penguins are led by Michael Akuchie, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.ACCURATE AKUCHIE: Akuchie has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Penguins are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than 70.