Wyoming and Toledo head west for Arizona Bowl clash

Wyoming is heading back to the Arizona Bowl for the second year in a row and third time in five years

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

Wyoming (8-4, Mountain West) vs. Toledo (11-2, Mid-American), Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley, 1,823 passing pards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 403 rushing yards, seven touchdowns.

Toledo: RB Peny Boone, 1,359 rushing yards (11th nationally), 15 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: The Cowboys defeated two teams — Texas Tech and Fresno State — that were ranked in the Top 25 when the game was played.

Toledo: The Rockets won 11 consecutive games after losing their opener at Illinois. The streak ended with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship.

LAST TIME

Toledo 34, Wyoming 31, 2012 in Laramie, Wyoming.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Third Arizona Bowl appearance, and 19th bowl appearance

Toledo: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, and 21st bowl appearance.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
2
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
3
New Whole Foods Market may come to West Chester
4
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
5
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top