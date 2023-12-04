Wyoming and Toledo head west for Arizona Bowl clash

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley, 1,823 passing pards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 403 rushing yards, seven touchdowns.

Toledo: RB Peny Boone, 1,359 rushing yards (11th nationally), 15 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: The Cowboys defeated two teams — Texas Tech and Fresno State — that were ranked in the Top 25 when the game was played.

Toledo: The Rockets won 11 consecutive games after losing their opener at Illinois. The streak ended with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship.

LAST TIME

Toledo 34, Wyoming 31, 2012 in Laramie, Wyoming.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Third Arizona Bowl appearance, and 19th bowl appearance

Toledo: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, and 21st bowl appearance.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP