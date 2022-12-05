dayton-daily-news logo
Wyoming, Ohio put postseason streaks on line in Arizona Bowl

By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats will both be seeking a fourth straight postseason victory when they meet in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30

Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Ohio (9-4, MAC) Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET, Barstool

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona.

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley 1,388 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions; RB Titus Swen 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns.

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke 3,256 yards, 25 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins.

Ohio: Coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game, the Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968.

LAST TIME

Wyoming beat Ohio 21-20 in the 2008 season-opener for both teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Arizona Bowl, 18th bowl appearance overall.

Ohio: First appearance in Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl game overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

