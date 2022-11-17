X-rays on Ball's ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers

Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second time in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he stepped on an opposing player's foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.