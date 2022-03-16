Hamburger icon
Xavier beats Cleveland State 72-68 in NIT

news
1 hour ago
Adam Kunkel had 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly beat Cleveland State 72-68 in the NIT first round

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly defeated Cleveland State 72-68 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs and Jack Nunge each scored 12, and Colby Jones had 11 points.

D'Moi Hodge had 16 points for the Vikings (20-11). Tre Gomillion added 14 points and seven rebounds. Torrey Patton had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

