Xavier defeats Bryant 100-75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari's 22 points helped Xavier defeat Bryant 100-75 on Friday.
Olivari added five rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (4-2). Gytis Nemeiksa scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.
Sherif Kenney led the way for the Bulldogs (3-4) with 19 points. Rafael Pinzon added 18 points for Bryant. Doug Edert also recorded 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
