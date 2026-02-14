Xavier defeats Marquette 96-88

Nigel James Jr. finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Marquette also got 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Royce Parham. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Xavier took the lead for good with 18:43 to go in the first half. The score was 51-35 at halftime, with Wright racking up 16 points. Xavier was outscored by Marquette in the second half by eight points, with Milicevic scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

