Xavier earns 66-62 victory against Marist

The Red Foxes were led by Rhyjon Blackwell, who posted 24 points. Marist also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Elijah Lewis. Jadin Collins-Roberts finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Xavier went into halftime leading Marist 29-19. Messina-Moore scored nine points in the half. Xavier turned a 10-point lead into an 18-point advantage with an 8-0 run at the start of the second half to make it a 37-19 lead. Wright scored 11 second-half points in the victory.

