Xavier faces tough test vs No. 13 Creighton

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 8-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Musketeers are 4-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has scored 72 points per game and allowed 64.8 over its four-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 79 points per game.

