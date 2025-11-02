Xavier hosts Marist in season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier starts the season at home against Marist.

Xavier finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Musketeers averaged 16.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Marist went 13-8 in MAAC action and 9-5 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.