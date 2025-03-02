Xavier hosts Seton Hall after Catalon's 36-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Xavier after Savannah Catalon scored 36 points in Seton Hall's 76-67 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 5-9 at home. Xavier is 2-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates are 12-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Xavier's average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall's 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Xavier has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Musketeers and Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aizhanique Mayo is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 6.4 points. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Jada Eads averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Catalon is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 0-10, averaging 45.3 points, 19.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.