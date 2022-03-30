Xavier outlasts St. Bonaventure 84-77 in NIT semifinals

Xavier led by as many as 19 points in the first half but struggled to put away the Bonnies, who got within six points twice in the closing minutes at Madison Square Garden. The Musketeers made enough free throws that it never became a one-possession game. St. Bonaventure got within five points with 5 seconds left, but by then it was too late.

Xavier advanced to face Texas A&M in Thursday's championship game.