Xavier plays host to Tenn. Tech

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Xavier has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tennessee Tech has relied on freshmen. Seniors Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Jason Carter and Nate Johnson have combined to account for 60 percent of Xavier's scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Keishawn Davidson, Kenny White Jr. and Austin Harvell have combined to score 59 percent of the team's points this year.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has scored 81.8 points per game and allowed 67 over its four-game home winning streak.