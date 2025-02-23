Xavier plays Seton Hall on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Musketeers take on Seton Hall.

The Pirates are 5-8 on their home court. Seton Hall allows 69.8 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Musketeers have gone 9-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Seton Hall scores 62.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 70.6 Xavier allows. Xavier scores 7.5 more points per game (77.3) than Seton Hall allows (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.