Xavier posts high assist rate in 1st half vs. Pitt in NCAAs

The Musketeers tallied 17 assists on their 19 first-half baskets, a rate of better than 89% en route to building a 48-34 margin at the break in the second-round matchup.

Souley Boum and Colby Jones each had four assists, while Adam Kunkel and Jack Nunge each had three. It all helped the Midwest Region's No. 3 seed effectively move the ball either around the perimeter or on kickouts after probing the center of the Panthers' defense.