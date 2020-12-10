Xavier rains down 19 3s, breaks away from Oklahoma 99-77

Freemantle, who was a near-perfect 12-for-14 shooting, and Johnson each reached career highs for points and 3-pointers — Freemantle hit four — as the Musketeers pushed their season-opening win streak to seven games, matching the 7-0 start to the 2016-17 season.

Xavier set a program record with 19 3-pointers, hitting more than half of their field goals from beyond the arc. Xavier was 36-for-63 shooting for 57%.