Xavier visits Brown and Providence

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Xavier after Teneisia Brown scored 24 points in Providence's 78-61 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 8-6 on their home court. Providence is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers have gone 4-10 against Big East opponents. Xavier is ninth in the Big East giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Providence is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Musketeers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Friars. Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mariyah Noel is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.