Xavier visits No. 22 St. John's after Ejiofor's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John's hosts Xavier after Zuby Ejiofor scored 21 points in St. John's 81-72 victory against the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 11-2 in home games. St. John's is the Big East leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejiofor averaging 3.7.

The Musketeers have gone 4-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 18.0 assists per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 4.4.

St. John's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of St. John's have averaged.

The Red Storm and Musketeers meet Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oziyah Sellers is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 10.9 points. Ejiofor is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Tre Carroll is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Musketeers. Malik Moore is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.