Xavier visits Novik and DePaul

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Xavier after Katie Novik scored 23 points in DePaul's 66-60 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-9 at home. DePaul has a 3-19 record against opponents over .500.

The Musketeers have gone 4-13 against Big East opponents. Xavier averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

DePaul is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier's 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Xavier won the last matchup 71-61 on Jan. 13. MacKenzie Givens scored 18 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Timm averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Novik is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Mariyah Noel is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.